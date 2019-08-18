TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,422 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,280,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $157,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 234.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 22,701,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,219,476. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

