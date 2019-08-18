TCASH Tops One Day Volume of $18,073.00 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. TCASH has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $18,073.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TCASH token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. In the last seven days, TCASH has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003641 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000106 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH Token Profile

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

