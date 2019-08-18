Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 270.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.23 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of TALO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,096. Talos Energy has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $36.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 445,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 181,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,288,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 476,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

