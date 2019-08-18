Syscoin Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $14.38 million and $1.12 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit, Binance and Poloniex. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00710471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000851 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015376 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 561,129,241 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittylicious, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.