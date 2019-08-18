Swiss National Bank Sells 91,300 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 91,300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Home Depot worth $802,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.65. 3,983,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,303. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $219.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

