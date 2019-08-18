Swiss National Bank Sells 28,700 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of VF worth $95,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in VF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VFC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.78. 1,262,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

