Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,507,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $84,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,781. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. GMP Securities downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

