Swiss National Bank Has $95.46 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,574,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $95,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 333.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 1,119,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,667.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $986,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,242.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,741 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.