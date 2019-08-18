Swiss National Bank Has $83.27 Million Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of FleetCor Technologies worth $83,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 624,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,479,000 after buying an additional 214,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,046,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 476,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 416,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,695,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.27.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $297.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

