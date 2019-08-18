Swiss National Bank Has $118.79 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Nutrien worth $118,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 29.9% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 39.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. 840,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 63.94%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

