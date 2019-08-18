Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,949,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 91,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $110,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1,679.2% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

WMB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,546,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,371,338. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

