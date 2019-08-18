Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Dollar Tree worth $92,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,803,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 245,852 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

In related news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,657.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 20,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,571 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,952.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.71. 1,504,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.