Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,500 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Iqvia worth $88,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,945 shares of company stock worth $30,860,991 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

IQV traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $155.21. The company had a trading volume of 834,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.08. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.