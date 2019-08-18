SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report sales of $796.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $764.70 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $703.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays set a $300.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.56.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,731. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $332.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $44,807.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $1,189,038. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

