Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) Insider Simon Machell Acquires 10,000 Shares

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) insider Simon Machell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.33 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of A$133,300.00 ($94,539.01).

ASX:SUN opened at A$13.10 ($9.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.93, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. Suncorp Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$12.12 ($8.60) and a 52 week high of A$15.83 ($11.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$13.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.91%.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

