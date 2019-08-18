Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $6.99 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $2,359.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, OKEx and Kyber Network. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00268525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.01307560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00095044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, COSS, Bitbns, Tidex, BiteBTC, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

