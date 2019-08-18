StrongHands (SHND) One Day Volume Tops $304.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Coindeal. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $576,642.00 and approximately $304.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,073,986,773,876 coins and its circulating supply is 9,313,755,600,421 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Crex24, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.