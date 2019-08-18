StrongHands Market Capitalization Reaches $577,685.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $577,685.00 and approximately $411.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, STEX and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,074,218,863,816 coins and its circulating supply is 9,313,987,690,361 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

