StrongBow Exploration (CVE:SBW) Shares Down 18.2%

Shares of StrongBow Exploration Inc. (CVE:SBW) dropped 18.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 204,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 80,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.05, a quick ratio of 12.39 and a current ratio of 14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

About StrongBow Exploration (CVE:SBW)

Strongbow Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in North America and the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, nickel, copper, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the South Crofty tin project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

