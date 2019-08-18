Strid Group LLC Sells 6,683 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strid Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises about 0.2% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,877,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $933,325,000 after buying an additional 1,101,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,612,000 after buying an additional 307,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,830,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,469,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after buying an additional 95,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,640,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $986,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,242.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $10,188,196.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,741 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,307 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,363. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

