Streamr DATAcoin Market Cap Tops $7.30 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $123,919.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Coinone and Gate.io. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00269333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.01329886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023808 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00095599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

