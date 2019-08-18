Stratford Consulting LLC Has $18.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stratford Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.5% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stratford Consulting LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.48. 690,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,249. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24.

