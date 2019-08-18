Stratford Consulting LLC Acquires 1,966 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.8% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stratford Consulting LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 238,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.84. 445,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,280. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.