Storiqa Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,067.00 (STQ)

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Storiqa token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, LATOKEN, IDEX and Tidex. In the last week, Storiqa has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Storiqa has a total market cap of $819,188.00 and approximately $31,067.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00269095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.01331237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Storiqa’s launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 tokens. Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com . The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storiqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Tidex, CoinFalcon, Hotbit, Tokenomy, CoinBene, Indodax, Exmo, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

