Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 31,631 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,631 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 217,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

MasTec stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 811,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,299. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

