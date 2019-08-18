Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 181.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 80,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,651 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 428,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,033. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.68 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACIA shares. Craig Hallum cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.91 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

In related news, insider Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $176,225.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christian J. Rasmussen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $561,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $3,979,599. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

