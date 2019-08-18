Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $759,000 in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,600,000 after purchasing an additional 198,725 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Autohome by 11,064.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,439,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Autohome by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,237,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,042,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,570,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 687,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Autohome and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CICC Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $105.00 target price on shares of Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.93. 384,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40. Autohome Inc has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.00 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.