Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $618,000 in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 557,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 60,708 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 74,915 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 584,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.