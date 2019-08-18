Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,908 YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. Nomura upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YY in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.10 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. YY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.01.

NASDAQ:YY traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.60. 1,544,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. YY Inc has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.97 million. YY had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

