Stephens Inc. AR Sells 79 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total transaction of $174,267.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total value of $9,045,380.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,109 shares of company stock worth $28,803,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded up $7.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $618.85. 150,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.32. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $315.85 and a 1-year high of $639.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $594.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.55.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.60.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

