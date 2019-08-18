Stephens Inc. AR Sells 594,214 Shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 594,214 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 1.30% of Flotek Industries worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 1,558.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,218,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,145,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 337,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 226,010 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 291.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

In other news, Director John Chisholm sold 70,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nierenberg bought 111,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $400,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 420,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of FTK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. 512,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. Flotek Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.