Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,318 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,473.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 36.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. 1,015,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.19.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

