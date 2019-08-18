Stephens Inc. AR Sells 150 Shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Torchmark by 1,351.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 396,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 369,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Torchmark by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,529,000 after acquiring an additional 262,077 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Torchmark by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 227,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 156,229 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Torchmark by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,793,000 after acquiring an additional 151,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Torchmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,818,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Torchmark from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

TMK traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.07. 511,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09. Torchmark Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Torchmark news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $659,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,716.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carol A. Mccoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $531,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,451.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,924 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,749. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

