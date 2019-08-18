Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 66.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 17,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $553,862.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $128.21. 567,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.84 and a fifty-two week high of $140.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.