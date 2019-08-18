Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.78. 11,728,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,924,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.38 and a fifty-two week high of $144.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.