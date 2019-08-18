Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Data were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 32.3% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 264,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of First Data during the first quarter worth about $1,307,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Data by 125.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data during the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of First Data during the second quarter worth about $573,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDC shares. TheStreet upgraded First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on First Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

FDC stock remained flat at $$31.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. First Data Corp has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $2,978,108.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,723 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,715.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

