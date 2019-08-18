Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $330,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.66. 5,883,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,529,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Pivotal Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.61.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

