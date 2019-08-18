Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 30,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,914,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,405. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $122.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

