Startcoin Reaches Market Cap of $196,554.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $196,554.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. During the last week, Startcoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005286 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

