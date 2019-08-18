Sprouts Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Sprouts has a total market capitalization of $440,385.00 and approximately $661.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sprouts coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sprouts has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sprouts Coin Profile

Sprouts (SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,718,145,045,279 coins. Sprouts’ official website is www.sprouts-coin.org/en . Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

