Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,254,232 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 927% from the previous session’s volume of 122,166 shares.The stock last traded at $11.47 and had previously closed at $11.37.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spok by 33.3% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 54,571.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

