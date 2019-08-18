Sphere (SPHR) Price Reaches $0.0444 on Top Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Sphere has a total market cap of $554,018.00 and $68,130.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Sphere has traded down 69.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00028421 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002325 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00148793 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003984 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,385.10 or 0.99954006 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038403 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

