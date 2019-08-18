Spectiv Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $174,812.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectiv has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00269437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.01329463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,089,723 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.