SparksPay Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $39,950.00 and $9.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000409 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

