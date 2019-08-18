S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Quilter Investors LTD

Quilter Investors LTD cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,861 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 14.3% of Quilter Investors LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quilter Investors LTD’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 59.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.68. 2,585,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $262.83. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,622 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

