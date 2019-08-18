Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $231,000 Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 96,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Lendingtree news, CFO J D. Moriarty sold 8,899 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.23, for a total transaction of $3,472,656.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 20,405 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $8,883,724.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,477.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,851 shares of company stock worth $20,057,230. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.79. 164,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,533. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lendingtree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.99.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lendingtree from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.67.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

