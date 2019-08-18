Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $138.31. 5,346,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,522,859. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $138.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

