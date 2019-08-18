SolarCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.26 Million (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $682.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00734095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000846 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015317 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,775,692 coins and its circulating supply is 55,003,927 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.