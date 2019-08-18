SocialCoin (SOCC) Price Tops $0.0003

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One SocialCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SocialCoin has a market capitalization of $3,250.00 and $4.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SocialCoin has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SocialCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SocialCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network . SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SocialCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SocialCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.