Snovio Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (SNOV)

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Snovio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. Snovio has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00268250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.01324843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023811 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Snovio Token Profile

Snovio was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io . The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

